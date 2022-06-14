Dear Editor: My first political awareness was as a 12-year-old and trying to understand the whole Watergate debacle. I am certain the Watergate circus set the tone for my political skepticism on a national level. Now in my early 60s we have Trump and a level that makes Nixon seem like Dennis the Menace.
Well-written editorial ("Facts once mattered and lying had consequences, but not now," Paul Fanlund, June 10) on lying and consequences and how nothing will change with Trump-li-cans no matter the conclusion of insurrection hearings. I know many of them and am simply baffled by their blind loyalty.
All I hope for is Trump being barred from running in 2024. That will not dim the glow of other Trump-li-cans, but at least the man they all worship will be limited in scope.
Bob Kliebenstein
Tomah