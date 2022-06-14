Letters logo

Dear Editor: My first political awareness was as a 12-year-old and trying to understand the whole Watergate debacle. I am certain the Watergate circus set the tone for my political skepticism on a national level. Now in my early 60s we have Trump and a level that makes Nixon seem like Dennis the Menace.

Well-written editorial ("Facts once mattered and lying had consequences, but not now," Paul Fanlund, June 10) on lying and consequences and how nothing will change with Trump-li-cans no matter the conclusion of insurrection hearings. I know many of them and am simply baffled by their blind loyalty.

All I hope for is Trump being barred from running in 2024. That will not dim the glow of other Trump-li-cans, but at least the man they all worship will be limited in scope.

Bob Kliebenstein

Tomah

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.