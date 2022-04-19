Der Editor: Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, is a candidate for Wisconsin secretary of state. One has to wonder why she would seek this office as she participated in removing Secretary of State Doug La Follette and his office from its publicly prominent location in the Capitol to the basement where the public rarely ever goes. She supported reducing his staff and budget and removing most of his governmental duties.
The answer appears in Loudenbeck’s campaign, which repeatedly asserts that the public has lost confidence in our elections. Republicans, like Loudenbeck, created the nonpartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to manage our state elections. They are now calling for its elimination after election results were not to their liking.
Loudenbeck is advocating that the partisan office of secretary of state should oversee our elections going forward. In this regard she supported legislation to allow the Republican-dominated Joint Finance Committee (JFC) on its own to cut staff and funding of the WEC if the JFC disagreed with the commission’s directives. This would give the JFC unilateral power over the WEC.
Loudenbeck also wants the Republican majority on the JFC or the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) to have authority to block federal funds and federal guidance to the WEC, impairing the commission’s ability to administer our elections.
Lastly Loudenbeck wants the JCRAR to hyper-monitor the Wisconsin Election Commission by demanding that all WEC communications and documents to election clerks be submitted weekly for JCRAR approval.
Loudenbeck believes that the smallest error by a witness on an absentee ballot, or if the the return of a sealed ballot someone other than the voter, requires these ballots must be thrown out.
The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and should not be abused by the whim of politicians who want power to control the outcomes of elections. When you cast your vote for secretary of state, consider if you want Loudenbeck’s designs for political power or democracy to rule in Wisconsin.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn