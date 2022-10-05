Dear Editor: Don’t be fooled by the change in Rep. Amy Loudenbeck’s reason for seeking the office of secretary of state.
When she first announced her candidacy she claimed election integrity issues necessitated Wisconsin’s elections be moved to the secretary of state office so that an elected official would be accountable to the voters.
Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu do not support the idea of a partisan party official given ownership of Wisconsin’s elections.
Loudenbeck now says that she should be given the office of secretary of state to modernize it and restore purpose and respect for the office. It was Loudenbeck and other Republican legislators who buried the office in the basement of the Capitol far from public access and view.
She and her colleagues removed most of the secretary of state’s duties while cutting both his staff and budget to the bone. She now wants to bring the office up to speed in carrying out the limited duties left for the office.
Loudenbeck suggests incumbent Doug La Follette is somehow derelict and should not retain his office because he has never attempted the hopeless task of reversing the Republican Legislature’s removal of the duties and dignity of his elected office.
Don’t be fooled. Loudenbeck wants the powers restored to the office she helped destroy for no other reason than political gain.
We need governing restored to Wisconsin, not more politics. We already have plenty of that.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn