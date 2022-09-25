Dear Editor: Douglas La Follette, the current Wisconsin secretary of state, is seeking your vote to continue serving people in the office he has held for four decades. It is his hope that your vote would allow the office of secretary of state to be returned to its prominence and duties that were stripped from it.
Candidate Amy Loudenbeck assisted in displacing the Secretary of States office to the basement of the Capitol and removing most of La Follette’s remaining responsibilities and duties.
Loudenbeck seeks your vote to place the administration of Wisconsin’s elections within the secretary of state office. This will allow Wisconsin’s elections to be administered by a partisan political party. The party holding power in Wisconsin will choose who gets to vote, how and where voting will occur, how much early and absentee voting will take place and who will count the ballots.
La Follette seeks a continuing Democracy for Wisconsin’s people. Loudenbeck seeks political power and opportunity for her party. One-party power politics leads to governing by the few. Democracy results in a government of the many.
Partisan politics or people’s government — you decide.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn