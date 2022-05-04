Dear Editor: Wisconsin has a good, sensible, strong law on vehicle exhaust noise. At the end of it, it reads something like “shall not alter or make an exhaust system make more noise than a factory original muffler.”
Why isn’t it enforced in either or both states?
In Iowa, enforcement personnel are prosecutors have been asleep at the switch while the scoffers have neutered, twisted, distorted and made the law of no effect. Have they done the same in Wisconsin? Maybe there isn’t enough penalty on such obnoxious noise.
The state of New York recently increased the fine from $150 to $1,000 for such noisemaking systems on a vehicle.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa