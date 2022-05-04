Letters logo

Dear Editor: Wisconsin has a good, sensible, strong law on vehicle exhaust noise. At the end of it, it reads something like “shall not alter or make an exhaust system make more noise than a factory original muffler.”

Why isn’t it enforced in either or both states?

In Iowa, enforcement personnel are prosecutors have been asleep at the switch while the scoffers have neutered, twisted, distorted and made the law of no effect. Have they done the same in Wisconsin? Maybe there isn’t enough penalty on such obnoxious noise.

The state of New York recently increased the fine from $150 to $1,000 for such noisemaking systems on a vehicle.

Herman Lenz

Sumner, Iowa

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.