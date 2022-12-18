Dear Editor: So delighted the city is finally going to get a train service.
The city is small enough that the station can be anywhere, however it should not dump people in the middle of nowhere where they have to find different transportation to actually get somewhere interesting in Madison. So either walkable to the city center or connected to a public bus line and bike path.
Parking is also a consideration, but it would be good to make this part of a movement to fewer cars.
Catherine Woodward
Madison