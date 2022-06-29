Dear Editor: We, the un-United States of America, are rapidly turning into what Trump called S-hole countries, and he and almost half this country are to blame.
America is circling the drain all for lies, deceit and racism. What built this country is being dismembered by hate, Republican activist judges and religion. Religion is a human construct and has been the leading cause of death in the world’s history. Organized religion is no more than a men’s club, for men, not women. Designed to control the masses and keep women in their place, being subservient to man, supplying his every need, and some women enjoy being crapped on because it’s their faith.
Yes folks, looking for another country to live in because this one is stinking pretty bad, and if the Republican Party gets control, it’s a total loss. Thanks Donald Trump for destroying the best country, and if you folks want to know what to look forward to, go visit Russia.
Hey logical people, vote like your lives depend on it.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville