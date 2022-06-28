Dear Editor: I grew up in Milwaukee, pre-Roe v. Wade. Even at a young age it was disturbing to see and hear stories about women seeking an abortion being killed by butchers or dying in back alleys. The words "coat hangers" were also a regular part of the news.
At the time, I didn't fully understand it, but it was still disturbing.
Like the vast majority of Americans, I am sad and angry by the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. It is the same Supreme Court that hasn't protected the right to vote. The right to gay marriage will probably be next on the hit list of this out-of-touch court.
I am also reminded of people who didn't vote in 2016 for Hillary Clinton because she wasn't good enough. I would say to them, in so many ways, it shouldn't have even been close! If Clinton had won, "Roe" would have been protected.
It seems our country is broken and retreating to the darkest times of our history. Many years later I feel our country has come full circle and the pre-Roe v. Wade words such as butchers and back alleys and coat hangers will sadly again be part of our daily vocabulary.
To be sure, abortions are still going to happen. Whether they happen safely will unfortunately often depend on income, wealth and ability to pay. Low-income women, especially, will often be trapped and put in an impossible and most dangerous situation.
That is just wrong.
Women in the United States deserve better. As "Roe" said so well: They have a constitutional right to better.
John Finkler
Middleton