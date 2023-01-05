Dear Editor: So let's set a precedent.
There is no indication in the Constitution that a speaker of the House of Representatives needs to be a member of the House of Representatives. There are scads of Republicans, Democrats and independents and just plain people who are more than qualified for the role. How about the Dalai Llama or God or Buddha or Allah or Hashem or Jesus Christ or ... fill in the blanks. Maybe it is time to really have bipartisanship and install a person who could lead the House of Representatives in a fair and inclusive manner for the will of the people — Yes, us.
Of course, I jest in my nominations — well sorta. The quest for power is illusive, because power is only in the eye of the quester. Sighs.
Myrna Casebolt
Madison