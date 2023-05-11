Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's piece on community banks ("Local banks a different breed than the too-big-to-fail") is spot on.
I live in Sun Prairie, and after the Main Street explosion, Bank of Sun Prairie set up a fund for people to donate to the victims. They created a panel of community members to divvy up the money, and then dispersed it.
The bank did not take a single cent of this money. All of it went to the victims.
This is one reason why I love my local bank. I have several more, but I want to keep this short.
Lori Ann Curley
Sun Prairie