Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel's piece on community banks ("Local banks a different breed than the too-big-to-fail") is spot on.

I live in Sun Prairie, and after the Main Street explosion, Bank of Sun Prairie set up a fund for people to donate to the victims. They created a panel of community members to divvy up the money, and then dispersed it.

The bank did not take a single cent of this money. All of it went to the victims.

This is one reason why I love my local bank. I have several more, but I want to keep this short.

Lori Ann Curley

Sun Prairie

