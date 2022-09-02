Dear Editor: Growing up, I was always told that college was the best way to get ahead in life, but figuring out how to afford my own way through school was difficult. My parents earned too much money for me to qualify for financial aid, and being one of six siblings also meant that my parents fully supporting all of us through college was out of the question.
Like so many others wanting to earn a college degree, I applied for and received federal loans to cover a lot of expenses for school. And in 2018, when I graduated from Creighton University and received my bachelor’s degree, I also received a harsh picture of how much debt I was in, and how long it would take to pay it off.
When the Biden-Harris administration announced they would cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for people earning less than $125,000, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants, I was overwhelmed with relief. My fiancé, who grew up incredibly poor and could only afford to attend college through Pell grants, was relieved of all of his student loans as well.
A post-high school education should be a pathway to the middle class. But the cost of college has skyrocketed, and too many borrowers cannot afford to buy a home, start a business or save for retirement.
This historic relief action will allow my fiancé and I to finally begin saving money for a home and for our future family. While we are both grateful for the education we have received, college should not be this expensive.
I only hope that this action from the Biden-Harris Administration will make college more affordable, accessible and equitable for those who wish to earn a degree after high school.
Rowan Abbott
Madison