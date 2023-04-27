Dear Editor: It's been said that one learns something everyday. Multiple things each week. Usually a wide variety. But what I learned this last week focused on how risky I have been living my life.
I learned that I could be putting my life in my own hands if I ring the wrong doorbell. I will now be extra cautious and make sure I don't make that mistake again. I will always have the correct address before I approach a house.
I learned that when in a parking lot, I need to make sure I do not go to the wrong vehicle by accident. I have done that before and now know it could be life threatening. So many vehicles look alike, I will now commit my license plate to memory and check the plate number before I approach any vehicle.
I learned that should I get lost — and I have — and need to turn around, I will only do so now in the public street and quickly. I will never use someone's driveway.
Using a private driveway could be considered trespass and effect the castle doctrine. I will also check and recheck where I am going so as not to get lost in the first place.
I learned that if I am shooting baskets or doing something with a ball or some other object that can roll or wonder onto some other property — been there done that — I will consider it lost, no longer mine or my child's, and always have a backup. Loss of that type of an item won't kill me, retrieval might.
All these changes are nothing that can't be done. You should do them too. Anything less is not worth getting shot over.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg