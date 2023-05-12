Dear Editor: To help with staffing shortages Wisconsin, Republicans are pushing legislation that would allow kids age 14 to serve alcoholic beverages in bars, taverns and restaurants.
Yes this has been done and happening in other states, but that doesn't make it right. And if allowed to happen it's totally wrong. At 14 they aren't allowed to drive, vote or consume liquor. The same Republicans refuse to pass proper gun legislation to protect these kids in schools, yet they want those kids serving liquor.
And no one will convince me that if those kids are serving liquor they won't be consuming some when they can.
All of this doesn't surprise us because the Republicans can't be counted on for doing anything that properly represents the voters that put them in office.
All the more reason to vote them out of office at every opportunity we are given.
Timothy Clark
Waunakee