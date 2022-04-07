Dear Editor: As a union leader, I support the Enbridge Line 5 project, which is vital to hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who depend on energy supplied by the line to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles. The project will provide good jobs for union members, so I am concerned about the delay in the permit process.
Public input is an important part of the process and helps protect Wisconsin’s natural resources. I support that, but Enbridge applied over two years ago for permits. The DNR published a draft environmental impact statement in December and established a 60-day public comment period. Since then, the DNR extended the deadline twice, to 120 days, which is scheduled to conclude April 15th.
The DNR needs to understand how important continued operation of this line is to Wisconsin families’ pocketbooks. Final permit issuance is needed before construction, and is out another year or more. The impact of a shutdown would impact us more due to inflation and global conflict that has driven fuel to $4 a gallon. If we lose Line 5, prices will continue to rise.
This project is common sense. It is time to approve it and move forward.
Bill Carroll
President, Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39