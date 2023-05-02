Dear Editor: While we’re hopefully done with winter, it’s because of propane that hundreds of thousands of families in Wisconsin were able to make it through with the heat they needed. But if some radical environmentalists get their way, many of our friends and neighbors could be left out in the cold next winter.
While it gets lost in the political rhetoric, the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin is so important that a major propane supplier — Plains Midstream — has warned that if it is shut down, Wisconsin would likely get plugged into record high propane prices and our state would be put into a propane state of emergency. These are real warnings that are a matter of life and death for those that rely on propane to heat their homes.
Line 5 has been the target of many political attacks, including attempts to stop a relocation of Line 5 that is being done because a Wisconsin tribe asked for the pipeline to be removed from their reservation.
Wisconsin cannot afford to be cut off from propane. Line 5 needs to keep flowing and the relocation project needs to move forward.
Charlotte Rasmussen
Stanley