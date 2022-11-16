Dear Editor: It’s not surprising energy prices continue to stay high. It’s a supply and demand issue, just like everything else.
To this point, it makes no sense that in a state where 280,000 homes and countless farms depend on propane to heat their homes and dry their crops, that some would try and shut down a critical pipeline in northern Wisconsin that supplies so much of the raw product we need to provide propane to our region.
Enbridge’s Line 5, which is currently going through the process to relocate off the Bad River reservation, supplies our region about 540,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids — which are turned into propane — each day. That’s so much product that propane supplier Plains Midstream has warned that if the pipeline is shut down they will close propane facilities in our region, including one in Superior. They further warned that this would have such a severe impact on our propane supply that it would put us in a worse situation than the winter of 2013-14, when our state declared a state of emergency because of propane shortages and our state saw the highest propane prices ever.
I support a process that ensures pipelines like Line 5 are built safely, but turning off the supply of this energy could leave many Wisconsinites without a way to hear their homes this winter.
Line 5 needs to stay open, and the state needs to approve the reroute as soon as possible.
Cameron Clark
Neenah