Dear Editor: I simply cannot understand the efforts by some to shut down a major pipeline in northern Wisconsin that supplies much of the raw product the Midwest needs to produce the propane our state uses to heat homes, dry crops and run farm equipment.
Not only are green technologies not ready to take over the bulk of our state’s energy needs, but pipelines are the safest way to transport oil and gas.
Enbridge’s Line 5, which runs through the northern tip of our state, moves oil and natural gas liquids that go on to be turned into propane. Those opposed to the pipeline have no viable option to heat millions of Wisconsin homes and fuel millions of Wisconsin vehicles, yet they want Line 5 and other pipelines shut down overnight.
The reality is we need these fuels in the near and medium term, and as the federal government’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration notes, pipelines are “one of the safest and least costly ways to transport energy products.”
We cannot afford to shut down our state’s access to this affordable energy; we need to keep pipelines like Line 5 operating.
Dale Porter
Mukwonago