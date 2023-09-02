Dear Editor: I simply cannot understand the efforts by some to mislead the public about failing infrastructure projects that put our water quality at risk.
Last week you received a letter from Dale Porter in which he champions the continued operation of Line 5. Porter’s adroit appeals to the sensibilities of Wisconsin farmers and consumers would be compelling were they not based in pure fallacy.
Contrary to Porter’s claims, little of Line 5’s product will ever see the inside of a Wisconsin car, house furnace or grain dryer. At least 90% of the material transported via Line 5 exits through refineries in Canada, from which it is sold in Canada’s domestic market or exported overseas. Wisconsin is in no way reliant upon Line 5 for its supply of propane and gasoline.
The reality is, claims that shutting down Line 5 would result in steep price increases for petroleum products in Wisconsin are untrue. According to the testimony of an analyst hired by Enbridge, shutting down Line 5 could be expected to raise gas prices by 0.5 cents per gallon. Similarly, a study conducted by London Economics International found that in the event of a shutdown, consumers could expect a temporary price increase of fewer than 5 cents per gallon of propane, well within typical market fluctuations.
Wisconsin markets can easily afford to shut down a pipeline that produces so little of our fuel, especially when the hidden cost is the safety of our Great Lakes.
Grace Johnson
Madison