Dear Editor: Wisconsin is facing an emergency. How will our leaders respond? On the Bad River Reservation, located in northern Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior, a tragedy is about to happen, but it can still be stopped.
A combination of corporate greed and the forces of nature have created a situation where one more bad storm will almost certainly result in Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline rupturing into the Bad River and then Lake Superior. When the powerful spring floods wash away the last 12 feet of riverbank currently shielding Line 5, tumbling rocks and trees will slam into the exposed and decrepit 70-year-old pipeline.
The resulting rupture and outpouring of toxic oil will destroy the wild rice beds and wildlife habitat known as the Kakagon Sloughs, and pollute Lake Superior, which contains 20% of the world's surface fresh water.
Every elected leader and the Department of Natural Resources, whose job it is to protect our clean drinking water, must take a public stand in favor of an emergency shutdown of Line 5.
Which is more important to our leaders: the profits of a foreign company like Enbridge, or preserving our water, land and climate?
Phyllis Hasbrouck
Madison