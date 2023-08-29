Letters logo

Dear Editor: Enbridge Line 5 pipeline goes through upper Wisconsin from western Canada to eastern Canada.

This is a direct line and very little of the petroleum products are used in Wisconsin. Pipeline spills into the waters of northern Wisconsin, which includes the valuable Great Lakes, would be reckless and damaging. It is long past time to reconsider the benefits of piping oil products from western Canada to eastern Canada by going through a precious and valuable waterway.

Jean Brooks

Fort Atkinson

