Dear Editor: As a recent member of the Wisconsin retirement system, I discovered that public sector pension funds are among the biggest beneficiaries of hedge fund investments.
In the Badger State alone, hedge funds contribute $13.4 billion in investments for retirement security. These are well-regulated investment options that protect savings from severe market swings, which we know is even more important during volatile economic times like we’re seeing lately.
I’m grateful to have the financial security of a public pension when I retire. While I wouldn’t consider myself an investor, I do want to know that my money is not sitting stagnant in a savings account. That’s why I’m concerned about an effort underway in Washington that would threaten public pension funds like my own. I worry that lawmakers haven’t thought through the effects that this tax would have on my pension or the millions of Americans in a similar situation.
Unnecessary attempts to limit the ability of hedge funds to continue responsible investments will hurt pension funds, leading to a loss in retirement income for families like my own, which is the last thing workers in Wisconsin need right now during such uncertain times.
Nicette Ducote
Madison