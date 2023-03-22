Dear Editor: Depraved, despicable, disgusting — that's Donald Trump Jr.
Most recently I was appalled to read that Don Junior referred to John Fetterman as “the vegetable senator from Pennsylvania.” It is common knowledge that Sen. Fetterman is being treated for clinical depression, a frequent occurrence for someone who has suffered a near-fatal stroke. The stigma around mental health concerns is shifting, and it’s important that we provide support, encouragement and quality care for those who suffer.
Then there’s Don Junior's homophobic rant questioning Pete Buttigieg’s qualifications to be transportation secretary. Need I remind readers that Buttigieg graduated magna cum laude from Harvard, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, two-term mayor of South Bend and served in Afghanistan as a naval intelligence officer.
Junior referred to Hunter Biden as a “crackhead.” The president’s son has spoken openly about his addiction, a disease experienced by millions of Americans. Mocking addicts will make them less amenable to seeking help.
And not to forget Trump’s skepticism surrounding the hammer attack against Paul Pelosi last fall and the uttermost disrespectful tweet he levied against the national symbol of the Ukrainian people after Zelensky’s address to Congress in December.
Rotten apples don’t fall far from dying trees.
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison