Dear Editor: Last week I saw the news that the U.S. is 57th in the world in life expectancy.
It doesn’t take long to drop like a rock when you have the kind of gun violence and shortage of health care that we have. Hospitals are closing units that deal with women’s and infant’s health, so the carefully calculated Republican plans to get the population back up and keep it constant will never work.
I think what they may have to do is either voluntarily or involuntarily force pro-life men to agree to be retrofitted with a womb so they can keep pumping out babies. It’s probably the only way the Republican Party can survive, since turning every possible woman into a broodmare isn’t going to be enough.
Dan Duffy
Delavan