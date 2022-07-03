Dear Editor: Noise and debris from traditional July 4 fireworks harm animals in every group, from those who swim to those who fly. Madison used to do fireworks at Vilas Park until they realized that the zoo animals didn't, to put it mildly, enjoy it.
So-called "silent" fireworks are a step in the right direction for people who want a big show. However, they can't be made really silent but merely less noisy. They also produce environmentally harmful debris and can't provide the same spectacular visual drama as traditional fireworks — especially not the grand explosive finale.
Gatherings with picnics, sparklers and other do-it-yourself fireworks can be safe, celebratory fun for everyone, including small children and infants who don't like the noise, those for whom explosions precipitate PTSD, and even pets. Moreover, they don't harm the environment (as long as you pick up your trash).
Maybe, if enough concerned people speak out, we can green future July Fourths.
Carol Steinhart
Madison