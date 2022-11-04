Dear Editor: What normal, sane, decent person supports violence and crime? None! Nobody! I sure don’t.
That’s why I was horrified when violent criminals attacked our national Capitol last year. I’d never vote for anyone who OK'd such lawlessness by calling the police-assaulting thugs merely “tourists” and (unbelievably) even “patriots.” But what can we expect from the party that’s running one of the actual rioters for Congress?
That contempt for law is just one reason among many that I want to make a (semi-)honest man out of Ron Johnson. He’s vowed many times that he wouldn’t serve a third term in the Senate. On Nov. 8 we voters can make that pledge come true, so it won’t join his already hefty collection of lies supporting his aggressive advocacy for Wisconsin’s millionaires (especially himself) in Washington, DC.
Mandela Barnes doesn’t need to be made honest, he already is — a sane, decent, anti-violence, anti-crime, non-millionaire lifelong Wisconsinite. So am I. I want somebody who’s truly like you and me representing us in the Senate.
Richard S. Russell
Madison