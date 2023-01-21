Letters logo

Dear Editor: As long as the state Senate and Assembly are voting on proposed constitutional amendments, I have one to suggest.

It would vastly improve the quality of our government at all levels at a very minimal cost to the electorate. I propose that all elected positions require that the candidates pass the same citizenship test that we require of immigrants seeking citizenship. This would probably clean out 95% of current officeholders, but that would be a good thing, especially since they are so opposed to term limits and so in favor of gerrymandering to maintain their ill-gotten positions.

It would certainly increase the respect they’d receive from the voters.

Richard Potter

Fitchburg

