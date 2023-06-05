Dear Editor: If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it just may be a duck. And if someone thinks like a fascist, talks like a fascist and acts like a fascist, he probably isn’t a duck.
He’s most likely a fascist.
Let’s face the facts, ignore the norms of niceness, call a spade a spade and openly label fascists as “fascists.”
Donald Trump, the twice-impeached, criminally indicted, former neophyte authoritarian American president and current Republican candidate for the presidency, checks all the boxes meeting the classic definition of “fascist.”
Do some googling and see for yourself what that abstract term, fascist, encompasses. Fundamentally, fascism is “a political ideology which is based on far-right nationalism, with an authoritarian power structure and low tolerance for dissent or disagreement.”
Does that ring a bell?
Trump has proven to be the poster boy for American fascism over the past several years, fostering his cult of personality just as the founding father of fascism, Benito Mussolini, did in establishing 20th century Italian fascism.
The MAGA motto is nothing more than code for “Make America a Fascist State.”
See it for what it is and call it out.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells