Dear Editor: Around 2005 and again around 2013, Sen. John McCain tried to introduce legislation that would allow us to pick and choose which cable stations we would want to pay for.
But the large media corporations, including Rupert Murdoch, got their way and Fox — not the news but lies — has multiple stations on any and all cable services we can subscribe to.
Here's an example of why Fox must go. Just today, Tucker Carlson, commenting about Sen. John Fetterman seeking treatment for mental health issues, chose to mock and bully Fetterman for seeking such help in a publicly healthy manner.
Just when we think it is good to address mental health issues, especially among men, we get Carlson’s crap just to play to his sick base so the Fox stock doesn’t go down. Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide, and about 80% of all deaths by suicide are men.
What do you want, Americans, Fox and Carlson lies or getting Fox out of our cable channel lineup so we can have a healthier discussion of mental health in this country?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville