Dear Editor: Wisconsin needs the initiative and referendum proposal Gov. Tony Evers put forward and Republican leaders denied.
Evers requested a special legislative session to take up changes in Wisconsin law to enable voters to decide issues the Legislature won't address or let citizen voices to be heard.
Kansas citizens have already voted to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Michigan voters will decide this issue in November.
There is more to be decided by the people than abortion. Michigan voters will also decide on allowing ballot drop boxes in their state. In recent years Michigan voters have legalized marijuana use, enabled a state commission to assign legislative district reapportionment and voted to increase their state's minimum wage. Why shouldn't Wisconsin voters have this same right to decide these issues? As Evers stated, let the people decide. This is direct democracy by the people.
The November election should be about a reaffirmation of democratic principles and the power of democracy through the vote by the people. A repudiation of the people trying to tear down democracy, either at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or those in Wisconsin's Capitol tearing at the fabric of democracy.
May Evers and Wisconsinites continue the fight for direct democracy by referendum and the preservation of secure and fair elections.
Bob Hunt
Lodi