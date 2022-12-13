Dear Editor: In 2022, an estimated 4.6 million people are serving felony convictions in the United States including 65,000 in Wisconsin. These individuals are stripped of their fundamental right to vote and participate in an integral part of our nation’s democracy.
I am a master of social work student in Madison studying the effects of incarceration. In Wisconsin, not only do you lose your right to vote in prison but also when on probation, parole or community supervision. Throughout their sentence, these taxpaying citizens cannot vote, even when in the community.
In Wisconsin, people of color are overrepresented in our prisons. The disparities are higher in Wisconsin than in any other state. Felony disenfranchisement causes people of color to not have their voices heard, further increasing inequalities seen in voting accessibility. Through disenfranchisement, the long-term success of re-entry is not sustainable. Voting after release cuts reoffending in half. Voting connects people to their community and creates ties for successful reintegration.
The nonprofit EXPO — EX-incarcerated People Organizing — gives us the opportunity to act now. You can sign a petition to urge Gov. Tony Evers to restore voting rights for people under felony supervision. It is time to ensure all taxpaying citizens have equal chances to participate in a fundamental right and work toward racial equity and justice.
Rebecca Makowski
Madison