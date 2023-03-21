Dear Editor: Aaron Rodgers had some great years with Green Bay; I enjoyed them immensely till he drank the Kool-Aid.
The Jets can have the drama queen and all the whackadoodle BS that goes with him. Brett Favre 2.0 going to New York is a blessing for Green Bay so they can move on to better things. Even though I think Jordan Love is not the guy, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and we’ll see what happens. He just might surprise me.
New York can now deal with Rodgers' mind games and him thinking he’s smarter than everyone else. If he gets out of line with those fans they will put him in his place and extinguish his psychobabble. It will be fun to see how it all turns out for him. I wonder who he’ll blame if it doesn’t work out.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville