Dear Editor: It's that time of year again: the time when our trees turn from the faded green of late summer to the brilliant reds, oranges and yellows of fall.
It's also that time of year again: the time when your neighbors burn massive piles of leaves or collect them in unsightly, slimy mounds for curbside pickup.
The aesthetics are bad enough. Why should our neighborhood air quality resemble the smoky backside of a barbecue joint? The environmental effects are just as noxious. Burning leaves releases more climate-warming greenhouse gas. Removing them from your lawn takes away precious habitat for a variety of creatures from insects to small mammals to small reptiles, according to the National Wildlife Foundation.
What's the answer? Let the leaves fall where they may. Letting them decompose on your lawn provides a free mulch that suppresses weeds and adds more nutrients to the soil. Leaving leafy shelters or creating a pile of brush provides more habitat for the above-mentioned critters, improving your area's biodiversity. More than anything, wouldn't you want more free time that isn't focused on yardwork?
The obvious pun here bears repeating, and provides the simplest solution to our fall-colored friends: Leaf them alone.
Nathan Dombeck
Janesville