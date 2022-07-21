Dear Editor: The Cap Times story, "Understated statesman," about Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, unfortunately, diminished and washed over the damage to our state that has been done under his watch.
A reader might think the article is about two former and respected Senate majority leaders, Tim Cullen, D-Janesville, or Dale Schultz, R-Richland Center.
LeMahieu seems like an observer, not a participant, in legislation and events. And his "aw shucks" portrayal in the article really glosses over his extreme political agenda.
Just a few examples of what LeMahieu and the Republican majority have done: Instead of using the nonpartisan and fair "Iowa model" to draw legislative district lines, LeMahieu and Senate Republicans rammed through a new version of the previous gerrymandered districts, which will make competitive legislative races in Wisconsin impossible for another decade. Gerrymandering isn't even mentioned in the article. Instead: "LeMahieu is poised to serve as majority leader for the foreseeable future."
Regarding Wisconsin's antiquated 1849 abortion law, which prohibits abortions without any exceptions for rape or incest, LeMahieu supports it, despite the fact that it's opposed by the vast majority of Wisconsinites.
LeMahieu also was unable to criticize the spending of almost $1 million in wasted taxpayer funds by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's sham investigation of the 2020 election saying he hasn't followed Gableman's work closely. Really?
Majority Leaders such as LeMahieu are only possible in a gerrymandered legislature. With a salute to the character and skills of Cullen and Schultz, LeMahieu might be "understated."
But that's all.
John Finkler
Middleton