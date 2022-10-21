Dear Editor: Don’t tell me who I can love. Don’t tell me what I can do with my life. It is my body. It is my life.
Don’t stop me from voting by reducing my opportunities to vote. Don’t limit polling places. Don’t reduce drop boxes. Don’t make up lies that an election was stolen when it wasn’t. Don’t pretend that there’s voter fraud when there isn’t.
Don’t tell me how to worship. It is my business, not yours. I respect how you worship, but your beliefs are yours and not mine.
Get off of my back.
I love freedom. I fought for it as a volunteer when guys like you sat out the war with your fake bone spurs and multiple deferments. It was my choice.
But freedom is personal. It is not something you take from someone because you don’t like what he says or does.
The proviso here is that what you do does not harm others.
I don’t care if you don’t like the color of my skin or how I worship. Look at countries where you can be stoned by others who don’t share your beliefs and think how fortunate we are here.
Don’t darken the photo of the guy you are running against and accuse him of being weak on crime. You and I know that is not-so-subtle racism.
If you want to try something to improve the community, try to find common ground and compromise. We don’t do enough of that today.
But for most other issues, I am tired of the phony wedge issues you create and continue to create. It shows disrespect to us.
Let me have the freedom to be free.
Get off my back.
Bob Chernow
Milwaukee