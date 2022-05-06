Dear Editor: The content of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would end legal abortion in Wisconsin and many other states is not really a surprise, although its appearance at this time certainly caused shock waves.
What the leak did accomplish was to make exceedingly clear the extent to which the U.S. Supreme Court has been politicized, with subsequent loss of credibility. This recent partisanship became obvious when Mitch McConnell, Republican Senate leader, kept a court seat open for a year, refusing even to hold hearings on Barack Obama’s nominee during an election year, and then slammed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett at the end of Trump’s term, after he had lost the election.
This crass politicization of the court was amplified by the misleading — not to say lying — statements of Trump appointees during their public hearings and in private conversations. Publicly, they stated that they considered Roe v. Wade established precedent. Two pro-choice Republican senators reported that they had received the same assurances in private conversations, and would thus vote for the nominees.
As the leaked document displays, these justices have reneged on their public and private comments. With this display of partisanship and duplicity, who is surprised that the public has lost faith and respect for the U.S. Supreme Court.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison