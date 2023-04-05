Dear Editor: The League of Women Voters of Dane County would like to thank Chris Taylor for responding to the league questionnaire about her positions on issues facing candidates for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
Her responses were published on Vote411.org, a League website which provides personalized candidate information for voters. However, due to an inadvertent error, her responses were not published in the print version of the League’s Candidates’ Answers, and there was a delay in including her responses in the online version of Candidates’ Answers on the Dane County League website.
The print version was distributed on Capital Times racks around Dane County, and was available inside other publications and in venues such as libraries. The League of Women Voters of Dane County apologizes to any voters who believed that Chris Taylor did not respond to the league questions.
We know that responding to questionnaires takes time and thought, and that candidates who are unopposed sometimes ignore requests to provide information for voter consideration. So we appreciate the fact that Judge Taylor both responded and brought the omission to our attention.
We are committed to providing accurate and comprehensive information for voters to make informed decisions. We will review our procedures to try to avoid such an omission in the future.
Barbara Feeney
President, League of Women Voters of Dane County