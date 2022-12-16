Dear Editor: I am very concerned that behind-the-scenes maneuvering will be bad for the climate and all of us, but especially vulnerable communities that already suffer the consequences of fossil fuel pollution.
Called the “dirty deal,” this is Sen. Joe Manchin's and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to fast-track dangerous fossil fuel projects. For example, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a dirty project, that neighboring communities have been fighting for years and has already been rejected by the courts, would be approved.
This backroom deal between Schumer and Manchin exchanged Manchin’s vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, for Schumer’s agreement to attach this dirty deal to a "must pass" bill earlier this year. Members of Congress, the public, congressional committees, and frontline communities were left out of the discussion.
This deal, designed by the fossil fuel industry, makes it easier and faster to get permits for these projects. It makes providing input from all of us more difficult and on a shorter timeline. This is outrageous. I ask our Wisconsin legislators to reject this deal, which is very dirty, indeed.
Marian Fredal
Madison