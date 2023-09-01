Dear Editor: As a veteran, I am deeply disappointed to know a rule will soon go into effect that will drastically cut reimbursement rates for emergency transportation for veterans.
Services will without a doubt be cut and many veterans will be without the ground and air ambulances they may need to save their lives.
The VA recently finalized this rule, which would cut reimbursement rates for ambulance services to cover less than 60% of the actual operational cost for providers. The rule also slashes to zero reimbursement for veterans transported to non-VA hospitals — even though that might be the best thing for the veteran’s medical care.
Not only will this impact access to these medical services, but it puts at risk veterans who live in rural areas away from VA facilities.
Luckily, bipartisan pushback against the VA’s cuts has started to come from some lawmakers in Washington. However, unless Congress acts before February, this rule will go into effect.
Our veterans have earned, and deserve, more than this from Washington. I’m calling on Sen. Tammy Baldwin to stand up for all of Wisconsin’s brave veterans and join efforts to stop these devastating cuts from going into effect.
Devin Gatton
Elkhorn