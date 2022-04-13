There are a multitude of professions in Wisconsin that require a certification or license in order to work: accountants, barbers, dentists, nurses, physical therapists, social workers and many, many more. The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) is responsible for issuing all of these licenses and certifications. Unfortunately, DSPS is severely understaffed, and the state Legislature is not allowing them to use their own funds to hire the people they need in order to get caught up. DSPS currently has only one staff person for every 27,500 applications they receive.
This is an economic issue: People are not able to get certain jobs without certifications or licenses. Some professions in fields such as social work often have low salaries, and many professionals are burdened with large amounts of student loan debt. There are professionals who have decided against relocating here, and Wisconsin is one of the worst states in regard to this issue.
It does not have to be this way. The state Legislature can alleviate this problem by allowing DSPS to use their own funds, generated from applicant fees, to hire the staff that they need in order to promptly process certification and licensing applications.
Please contact your state legislators today and ask them to allow DSPS to use their own funds to hire the additional staff they need.
Kristi Wood
Regional Director for the National Association of Social Workers