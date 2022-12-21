Dear Editor: On this 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre, and uncountable mass shootings since, something unconscionable is happening.
U.S. senators will go home to family and friends for their slice of merry and bright while others will grieve in despair and darkness for their loved ones murdered by shooters. Imagine children blown so wide open, DNA samples had to be used to identify them. Senate Bill 736, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, has languished in the Senate Judiciary Committee since last March and will not pass before the end of this Congress. When I contacted Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin to urge her to pass the bill before the end of the year, she immediately responded that she is a cosponsor of the legislation. It would ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines while allowing owners to keep existing weapons in their possession.
When I contacted Sen. Ron Johnson, I got no response. Johnson has benefitted from $1.3 million in NRA political spending throughout his political career (Open Secrets.org data on Brady United website). It is insanity to allow the purchase of military weapons by the public.
To demand a ban, call Baldwin at 202-224-5653 and Johnson at 202-224-5323. Be a voice for sanity and for the children who won’t see another Christmas.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona