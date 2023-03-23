Dear Editor: I am on the negotiating team meeting with the UW System to seek ways to revitalize the UW-Richland campus.
We have several ideas that would meet the needs of communities surrounding the campus. However, it seems that for everything proposed to UW System, they answer “no resources.”
The same for our county state mandated programs that have yearly decreasing support.
It seems to me that Sen. Howard Marklein, chair of the state Finance Committee, which is working on the new budget, is holding the whole state hostage because of some sort of a power trip. This is all reinforced by Robin Vos, the state Assembly leader. Is cutting taxes what they aim for as the most important item in their political careers? What about education in our rural areas, and the increased tax revenue that brings?
When did our state representatives quit caring about the public who elected them and join the Republican campaign to starve counties and universities? It is time for the public to contact them and let them know our community needs. Let’s make Wisconsin a proud place to live again.
Sen. Howard Marklein, Sen.marklein@legis.wi.gov, 608-266-0703.
Linda Gentes
Richland County Supervisor