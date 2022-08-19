Dear Editor: As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I’m writing to share my disappointment with every single Republican in our congressional delegation who recently voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, including Sen. Ron Johnson.
This historic law makes significant investments to lower health care costs for folks like me in the Badger State who rely on the Affordable Care Act for lifesaving coverage. During one of the most difficult moments of my life, the ACA was a lifesaver that helped me pursue my passion, and I’m extremely grateful for the law.
I’m a licensed attorney who became ill during the pandemic, and none of the doctors and specialists I visited could figure out what was wrong because all of my tests were coming back normal. Ultimately, they determined it was a stress-induced illness caused by chaos and frustration at work. Being a practicing attorney wasn’t turning out to be all it was cracked up to be.
During this time, I was also operating a travel agency as a side hustle because traveling is one of my passions. The business began to grow, and I had to make the tough decision: keep working a full-time job for the government where I was very unhappy and ill, or take a chance on myself and become a full-time entrepreneur.
Ultimately, the deciding factor was my access to the ACA. Because of the stress-induced illness, it was imperative that I remain insured, and health insurance can be very expensive for full-time entrepreneurs. Thankfully, through the ACA, I was able to stay with my primary care physician under one of the more expensive plans. That took a huge weight off my shoulders, and I was able to put more focus into my business. As of today, business is going great and I have to thank the ACA for the role it played.
Cierra Chesir
Milwaukee