Dear Editor: Members of the Latinx community are experiencing immense disparities in dental care access.
The largest reason for this is because many times there are no interpretation services in dentist offices. This leads to the Latinx community to have overall worse dental health and eventually immense pain because they wait far too long to seek services. Their dental issues can then turn into chronic conditions, which leaves them having to pay for very costly treatments once they do seek services.
I believe that to help solve this issue, each state’s department of health services office needs to provide oral health professionals with proper training and education that seeks to raise awareness to this issue and gives them ideas for how to promote Latinx access to services.
How much longer are we going to keep the Latinx community in the dark and allow them to suffer?
Jose Lopez
Madison