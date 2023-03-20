Dear Editor: I am supporting Badri Lankella for District 6 on the MMSD school board. He is invested in the district, with two children at Memorial High School.
Over the past 10 years, he has donated his time to school organizations including the PTA, 4-H, Lego League and FACE.
At the community level, he has served on the Transportation Policy and Planning Board, the Joint Campus Area Committee and is the treasurer on his neighborhood board association.
For the past 20 years, he has worked with the DNR balancing budgets and fighting for clean water and the preservation of state park land.
I am supporting Lankella he has the experience needed for the board in policy making and community-based decision making.
Election day is Tuesday, April 4.
Carrie Bach
Madison