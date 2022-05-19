Dear Editor: Fatal accidents happen only once for victims. VisionZero wants that never to be from cars.
Lake Mendota Drive exceeds that goal — no pedestrian-related crashes for over 20 years. The proposed reconstruction could change that. LMD works for people — bikers, runners, dog-walkers and all who stroll beneath it's shady canopy. The new plan works for cars. Car lanes widen wherever possible and encourage fast driving. Tidy one-side parking with 5-16 cars bumper-to-bumper assures it.
The highest accident risk on local streets is mid-block crossing (70%). Walkout accidents are nearly always fatal because they're head-on without braking. Walking along the road is three times safer (Dane County Crash Study). Sidewalks don’t prevent walkouts.
So how did the city create a fatality risk on a perfectly safe street? It skipped VisionZero evidence-based reasoning. It just “seems safe.” It skipped safer greener options. Put permeable pavement from the curb to the car lane to create a safety zone and narrow the car lane. Crisscross parking with two or three spaces together to break up fast lanes. Use plantings to block passage between them.
Fatal accidents happen only once for victims. Don’t let it be on Lake Mendota Drive.
Maureen Rickman
Madison