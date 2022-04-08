Dear Editor: It concerns all of us that finding subs remains a challenge for the Madison Metropolitan School District ("Finding subs remains a challenge for MMSD," March 23).
COVID-19 has clearly stressed both teachers and students, contributing to remarkable 40% to 50% recent vacancy rates. Substitute teachers are especially crucial now. Given this gaping and immediate need, it was odd that the article failed to mention what qualifications subs need, the time commitment involved, how much substitutes earn and how one might go about seeking these positions.
Those considering stepping forward should check out the Substitute Manual at the MMSD website.
Don Waller
Madison