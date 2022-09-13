Dear Editor: Our current political situation in the U.S. demands us to ask ourselves about this issue: When the Supreme Court denied the constitutional right of women to abortion, state lawmakers hastily created laws that prevent abortion under any circumstances. They never considered the effects of a total ban until they began to see women pleading to protect their lives and mental well-being.
One lawmaker admitted he had never considered his actions until he heard about the 10-year-old rape victim who was refused an abortion. Another woman was told her fetus had no brain and could not survive outside of the womb, yet she was denied access to an abortion. He claimed he couldn’t sleep at night when he considered these consequences. Apparently, he had never considered the effects of his decision. He had acted without empathy.
A total ban on all abortions brings unnecessary pain to women and their families.
Perhaps we should suspend some of our personal political beliefs until we can look inside of ourselves and examine our core beliefs. These beliefs make us civilized humans striving to live together in peace. Our upcoming vote is literally a matter of life and death. A ban on abortion denies women their basic human rights and freedom.
Use your heart and your brain to consider the effect of your vote.
Linda Spaulding
Kenosha