Dear Editor: A huge thank you to Scott Girard and the Cap Times for highlighting the Arts for All event at La Follette High School this past week.
It is so refreshing to read about the lovely things our talented students and staff are doing to lift up others in our community. This includes my son, a senior at La Follette who is special needs and has been embraced by his fellow students.
This beautifully diverse school is filled with so much good that mainly goes unnoticed by MMSD and our School Board and instead is often negatively targeted by our media in Madison. I challenge our community leaders to start putting their progressive values and words about equity into practice and look for ways to support these kids.
They achieve despite and deserve as much support as those kids in our community with all the resources in the world.
Katy Finkelmeyer
Co-president, La Follette High School All-School Booster Club