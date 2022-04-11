Dear Editor: I spent 15 years of my young professional life living in an apartment on Wisconsin Avenue. I had to leave my beloved "Mad City" 20 years ago to take care of aging and ailing parents.
Whenever I've returned for a visit through the years, the Union Terrace has always been one of the first places I visit to help reacclimate myself to the wonderful downtown area.
Thank you to those in charge for maintaining what is truly an iconic downtown landmark, and fun place to just hang out.
Ken Brewer
Mandeville, Louisiana