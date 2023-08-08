Dear Editor: The recent article entitled "'We wish you the best.' Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court fires director," regarding the recently fired Wisconsin state court director, Randy Koshnick, left me scratching my head. He states, "a rogue new liberal majority (is) running roughshod over the rule of law in Wisconsin." Later he decries his termination as a "raw exercise of political power."
First of all, I'd like to ask what sand Koshnick's head has been buried in for the past 12 years. During that time Republicans have subverted the will of ordinary Wisconsinites, thanks to their closed doors, late-night gerrymandering dalliance in 2011. Voting for state elections became not an exercise in the will of the voters, but rather an exercise in the unfettered desire of the Republican Party of Wisconsin to remain in power at all costs. As to his assertion that his termination was a "raw exercise of political power," I would remind Mr. Koshnick that his was an appointed position, not an elected one, and he serves at the pleasure of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.
Secondly, the current state Supreme Court is not "rogue," as Koshnick describes. That is the language of fanatics. The April 2023 election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz was overwhelming, despite the brazen gerrymandering by state Republicans in 2011. Issues such as reproductive rights and fair elections played a large part in Protasiewicz's victory over Dan Kelly.
It's interesting that both Koshnick and Kelly utilize essentially the same language after their respective dismissal/election loss, and language which is not different from a certain former president.
Finally, Koshnick will undoubtedly find a position somewhere in the state Republican machinery. I, for one, am not shedding any tears over his recent dismissal.
Patrick Wolf
Hillsdale